FY2024 EPS Estimates for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lifted by Analyst

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.68) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.01). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.82) per share.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90).

AKRO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.31. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $56.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,635 shares of company stock worth $695,716. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after acquiring an additional 749,226 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

