G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.26. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 217.4% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

