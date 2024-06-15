Gaimin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $311,752.16 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Gaimin token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Gaimin has a market cap of $17.30 million and $311,752.16 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00263648 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $607,186.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

