Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.83.

Get Garmin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. Garmin has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 34.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 26.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.