General Motors’ (GM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.65.

NYSE:GM opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,343 shares of company stock worth $53,674,717 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

