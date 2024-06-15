GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.80

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and traded as low as $26.34. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 480,987 shares changing hands.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

