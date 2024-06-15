Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

LAND stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.54 million, a P/E ratio of 223.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 933.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

