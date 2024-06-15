Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

HYDR stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter valued at about $141,000.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

