Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Shares Down 0.5%

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $34.49. 32 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 14.51% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

