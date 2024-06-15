Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 95,689 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of ResMed worth $120,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,621,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 366,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 109.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.73. 1,113,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,775. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

