Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $142,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,810,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

BXP stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $61.64. 1,566,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

