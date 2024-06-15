Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 44,942 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $122,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded down $6.41 on Friday, reaching $1,023.75. 201,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,995. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $916.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $838.72. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

