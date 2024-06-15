Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $127.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $127,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $75,850,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 158,141 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 132,791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 114,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.85. 247,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.