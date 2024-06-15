Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460,985 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Weyerhaeuser worth $117,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 3,378,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

