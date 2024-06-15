Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 97,238 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $125,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13,272.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 54.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOF. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 145,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,565. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

