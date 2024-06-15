Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,458,544 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,614,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,458,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Plains GP worth $137,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,787,000 after acquiring an additional 429,179 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 1,721,120 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,480,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,456,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 1,774,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,927,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 851,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 1,025,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

