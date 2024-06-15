Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

