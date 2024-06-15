Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

ASR stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.597 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

