Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.3 %
ASR stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.597 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
Further Reading
