Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
GGAL stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.83.
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
