Haemonetics Co. Expected to Post Q4 2026 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

