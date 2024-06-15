HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.12) by C$0.14.

Shares of APS stock opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

