HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.33 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

