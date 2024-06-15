Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.34 ($0.02), with a volume of 1542589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Hellenic Dynamics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.94.

Hellenic Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.