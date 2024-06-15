Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

Hengan International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

