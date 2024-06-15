HI (HI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $175,850.28

HI (HI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, HI has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $175,850.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,290.91 or 0.99977644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012688 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00091856 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004943 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $207,188.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

