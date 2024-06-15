HI (HI) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $141,355.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,090.05 or 1.00012828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012683 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00091620 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004943 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $207,188.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

