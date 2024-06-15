Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,118.53

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,118.53 ($14.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,140.40 ($14.52). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,114 ($14.19), with a volume of 442,792 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.28) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.24) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.66) to GBX 1,270 ($16.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,235 ($15.73).

Get Hiscox alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HSX

Hiscox Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,164.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Paul Cooper acquired 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,094.08 ($17,947.38). 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.