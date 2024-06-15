HSBC (LON:HSBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $636.81

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 636.81 ($8.11) and traded as high as GBX 681.40 ($8.68). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 673.20 ($8.57), with a volume of 18,067,093 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.31) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.19) to GBX 830 ($10.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 792 ($10.09).

HSBC Stock Up 0.5 %

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 681.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 637.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.08) per share, for a total transaction of £191,789.87 ($244,224.97). Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

