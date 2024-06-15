Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137,179 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $130,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 13,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $10.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.74. The stock had a trading volume of 442,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.78. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

