Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.93. 867,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.24 and a 200 day moving average of $358.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

