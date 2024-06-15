Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $423.63.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $358.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 472.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humana by 249.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $37,174,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

