Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 674,778 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 18 ($0.23) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.95 million, a P/E ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

