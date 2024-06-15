ICON Achieves Market Cap of $182.32 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, ICON has traded 4% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $182.32 million and $1.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,003,226,843 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,003,198,876.7305617 with 1,003,213,345.6934909 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18009709 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,687,295.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

