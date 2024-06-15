ICON Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $179.09 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,003,343,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,345,686 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

