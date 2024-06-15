Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 175,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 650,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Immunic Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 159,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

