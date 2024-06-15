Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) vs. Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Head-To-Head Review

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Modiv Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.09 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.01 Modiv Industrial $48.53 million 2.87 -$6.61 million ($0.47) -31.30

Modiv Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impac Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% Modiv Industrial 1.80% 0.37% 0.16%

Risk and Volatility

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Impac Mortgage and Modiv Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Modiv Industrial has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.37%. Given Modiv Industrial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats Impac Mortgage on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

