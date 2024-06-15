Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Purchases $46,168,391.72 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.1 %

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $405.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus raised shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

