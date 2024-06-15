Insider Buying: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Purchases C$40,023.32 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov acquired 7,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,023.32.

Orla Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

OLA opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.89. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

