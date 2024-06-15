Insider Buying: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Purchases C$40,023.32 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov acquired 7,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,023.32.
Orla Mining Stock Down 1.3 %
OLA opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.89. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.59.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
