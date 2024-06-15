Insider Buying: Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Purchases $83,706.84 in Stock

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 7,434 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $83,706.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 13,908 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $162,167.28.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 1,323 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $13,891.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 47,013 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $564,156.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 156,313 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,875,756.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 701,246 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $6,893,248.18.

On Friday, April 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 6 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $56.10.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 18,605 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $166,142.65.

Steel Connect Price Performance

STCN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 53.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at $2,991,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Steel Connect by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Further Reading

