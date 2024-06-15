Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $16,990,441.25 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $16,990,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 30th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80.

ABNB stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

