Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $327,892.60 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $327,892.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,281,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FLEX opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in Flex by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Flex by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Flex by 9.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 195,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

