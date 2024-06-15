Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells $1,777,379.04 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.5 %

PRCT stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $2,841,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 890,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,874,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth $21,240,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

