Insider Selling: Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Senior Officer Sells C$27,195.10 in Stock

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$27,195.10.

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

