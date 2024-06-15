Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $520,050.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 81,400.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 52.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

