Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.85. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares trading hands.
Integra Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85.
Integra Gold Company Profile
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Gold
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.