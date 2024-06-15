Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 10,909,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,274. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

