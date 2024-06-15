Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. 28,776,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,189,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.