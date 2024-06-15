Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 19,032 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1,032.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.85. 1,783,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,090. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

