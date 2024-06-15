Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,791 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 1,496,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,745. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

