Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. 2,178,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,665. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.